🏥 Woodward OK Healthcare Jobs: Multiple INTEGRIS Openings

Woodward’s hospital scene is busy, and INTEGRIS Health is hiring across several care teams. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or flexible PRN work, these are worth a look.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS Health Location: Woodward, OK

Type: PRN / Part-time, Midshift

Salary: Not listed

Work midshift in the ER with Oklahoma’s largest not-for-profit health system. You’ll manage and document patient care, mentor support staff, and may float to other units, with flexible PRN scheduling and a chance to make a real impact.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS Health Location: Woodward, OK

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift COTA role working across outpatient and acute care. You’ll support patients with self-care, mobility, adaptive equipment, and community reintegration, with access to front-loaded PTO, medical benefits, and education assistance through INTEGRIS.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health Woodward Hospital

INTEGRIS Health Woodward Hospital Location: Woodward, OK

Type: PRN, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Support the rehab team by helping with therapeutic activities, equipment, and patient supervision. This PRN role offers flexible hours and hands-on experience in a busy rehab setting—great if you like staying active and working directly with patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.