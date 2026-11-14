Woodstock has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: The Humane Society of Shenandoah County Virginia Inc.

Phone: (540) 421-4842

Nutter Willingham is a fluffy orange baby boy with a medium-length coat and classic ginger charm. He’s still very young and looking for a safe, patient home where he can grow up loved and cared for.

👉 Meet Nutter Willingham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Devon Rex / Domestic Shorthair mix

Devon Rex / Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: The Humane Society of Shenandoah County Virginia Inc.

Phone: (540) 421-4842

Skittles Miller is a gray/blue kitten with unique Devon Rex mix looks and a short, sleek coat. This little one is still a baby and will need a gentle home ready for all the fun (and naps) that come with a young kitten.

👉 Meet Skittles Miller and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Devon Rex / Domestic Shorthair mix

Devon Rex / Domestic Shorthair mix Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: The Humane Society of Shenandoah County Virginia Inc.

Phone: (540) 421-4842

Twix Miller is another adorable gray/blue Devon Rex mix kitten. Still very young, Twix is looking for a caring family who can give plenty of time, play, and patience as this kitten grows.

👉 Meet Twix Miller and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call The Humane Society of Shenandoah County Virginia Inc. at (540) 421-4842 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these babies find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.