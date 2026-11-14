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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Woodstock, VA
Woodstock has some very sweet kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.
Nutter Willingham
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Shenandoah County Virginia Inc.
- Phone: (540) 421-4842
Nutter Willingham is a fluffy orange baby boy with a medium-length coat and classic ginger charm. He’s still very young and looking for a safe, patient home where he can grow up loved and cared for.
👉 Meet Nutter Willingham and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Skittles Miller
- Breed: Devon Rex / Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Shenandoah County Virginia Inc.
- Phone: (540) 421-4842
Skittles Miller is a gray/blue kitten with unique Devon Rex mix looks and a short, sleek coat. This little one is still a baby and will need a gentle home ready for all the fun (and naps) that come with a young kitten.
👉 Meet Skittles Miller and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Twix Miller
- Breed: Devon Rex / Domestic Shorthair mix
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: The Humane Society of Shenandoah County Virginia Inc.
- Phone: (540) 421-4842
Twix Miller is another adorable gray/blue Devon Rex mix kitten. Still very young, Twix is looking for a caring family who can give plenty of time, play, and patience as this kitten grows.
👉 Meet Twix Miller and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these kittens, please call The Humane Society of Shenandoah County Virginia Inc. at (540) 421-4842 or visit their online listings to start the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these babies find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.