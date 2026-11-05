🏭 Woodstock, IL Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Woodstock’s factory and production scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours on offer. If you like hands-on work and clear growth paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Charter Casting (Charter Manufacturing)

Charter Casting (Charter Manufacturing) Location: Woodstock, IL (1800 W Lake Shore Dr)

(1800 W Lake Shore Dr) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (8pm–6am)

Pay: Starting at $26.50/hr (base $24.25/hr + $2.25/hr shift premium)

Operate automatic saws and barline equipment to cut metal bars to size, use gauges and tape measures, and help move material at the end of the line. This role comes with weekly pay, bonuses, full benefits within 31 days, 401(k) match up to 7%, paid vacation, 10 holidays, and all uniforms/PPE (even steel-toe boots) provided.

Employer: Alubend USA

Location: Woodstock, IL

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Pay: $90,000 per year

Lead quality systems for a high-tech aluminum bending and machining shop serving aerospace, defense, and automotive customers. You’ll handle ISO 9001/AS9100, audits, PPAP/FAI, hands-on inspection, and use AI tools daily to speed up documentation and data analysis. Includes 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—apply soon and share this with a friend who’s looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.