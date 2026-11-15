Woodstock retail is busy right now, and a lot of places are staffing up for the season. If you want flexible hours, extra holiday cash, or a step up into leadership, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group Location: Woodstock, GA

Woodstock, GA Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.00/hour

Roles: Box Office, Concessions, Usher

Help guests have a great movie night by selling tickets, running concessions, or working as an usher. This is an active job with free movie passes, discounted snacks, and 401(k) with company match once you qualify.

Employer: Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company Location: Woodstock, GA

Woodstock, GA Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Work in an outdoor-gear store helping shoppers find the right jackets, shoes, and more. You get flexible schedules, wellness time off, strong employee discounts across all Columbia brands, EAP support, and 401(k) with company match for eligible temporary staff.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same role details, so it’s the same position.)

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 9464 Main Street, Woodstock, GA 30188

Type: Likely full-time or regular hourly (not marked seasonal)

Likely (not marked seasonal) Pay: $21.00–$29.00/hour + possible hourly premiums

Lead a team on the sales floor, handle stocking and merchandising, and make sure members are taken care of. This role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U), and more, plus a solid hourly rate for experienced retail leaders.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—seasonal and retail roles in Woodstock tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.