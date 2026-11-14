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🍽️ Multiple Woodstock Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $100/hr
Woodstock’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now. If you like working with people, coffee, or skincare, there are some solid options open.
Line Cook / Prep Cook – Tavern at Towne Lake
- Employer: Tavern at Towne Lake
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Type: Other (in-person)
- Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour
Help a busy tavern kitchen turn out consistent, high-quality dishes. Great fit if you’ve worked in restaurants before and want to grow your skills in a fast-paced, team-focused kitchen with paid time off.
Licensed Esthetician (Independent Contractor) – Rare Skn
- Employer: rare skn – woodstock
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $40.00 – $100.00 per hour (commission-based)
Boutique skincare studio where you can build your own book of clients while also getting referrals from the studio. You get a flexible schedule, professional development support, employee discounts, and a beautiful space with high-end products.
Coffee Shop General Manager – Bizarre Coffee
- Employer: Bizarre Coffee Roswell
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Type: Full-time (around 40 hours/week, in-person)
- Pay: $50,000 – $60,000 per year + bonus potential
Run one of the busiest specialty coffee shops in North Metro Atlanta. You’ll lead a team of up to 20, manage scheduling, inventory, and store performance, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, profit sharing, and paid training.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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