Woodstock’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now. If you like working with people, coffee, or skincare, there are some solid options open.

Employer: Tavern at Towne Lake

Tavern at Towne Lake Location: Woodstock, GA

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour

Help a busy tavern kitchen turn out consistent, high-quality dishes. Great fit if you’ve worked in restaurants before and want to grow your skills in a fast-paced, team-focused kitchen with paid time off.

Employer: rare skn – woodstock

Location: Woodstock, GA

Type: 1099 Independent Contractor, Full-time or Part-time

1099 Independent Contractor, Pay: $40.00 – $100.00 per hour (commission-based)

Boutique skincare studio where you can build your own book of clients while also getting referrals from the studio. You get a flexible schedule, professional development support, employee discounts, and a beautiful space with high-end products.

Employer: Bizarre Coffee Roswell

Location: Woodstock, GA

Type: Full-time (around 40 hours/week, in-person)

(around 40 hours/week, in-person) Pay: $50,000 – $60,000 per year + bonus potential

Run one of the busiest specialty coffee shops in North Metro Atlanta. You’ll lead a team of up to 20, manage scheduling, inventory, and store performance, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, profit sharing, and paid training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.