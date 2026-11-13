On November 13, 2026, Woodstock celebrated the opening of a new 1.5-mile extension of the Noonday Creek Trail, creating a new trail link between Cobb County and Cherokee County and advancing a larger regional trail network. City and county leaders, including Mayor Michael Caldwell, Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, Cherokee County Manager Geoff Morton, and Woodstock Councilman David Potts, highlighted the trail as a recreation spot, a travel option, and an economic boost made possible by years of planning and partnerships with groups such as Town Center CID, GDOT, and the Atlanta Regional Commission. The event ended with a ribbon cutting, guided tours by multiple City of Woodstock departments, and refreshments from Black Rifle Coffee Company; more information on Woodstock’s trails is at woodstockga.gov/trails.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Woodstock, GA