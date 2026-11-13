The City of Woodstock has opened a new 1.5-mile extension of the Noonday Creek Trail, creating a new trail connection between Cobb County and Cherokee County as part of a larger regional trail network. City leaders, including Mayor Michael Caldwell, Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, Cherokee County Manager Geoff Morton, and Woodstock Councilman David Potts, say the project offers a new recreation space, an alternative travel option, and support for local economic growth after nearly ten years of planning and three years of construction. More information on Woodstock’s trail network: https://woodstockga.gov/trails

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Woodstock, GA