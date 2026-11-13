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Woodstock
🏥 Woodstock, GA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
10 days ago
Woodstock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big systems to small clinics. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local—or travel in.
Travel Physical Therapist – $1,754/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Woodstock, GA (travel assignment)
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: $1,754 per week (package based on 12-hr shifts; stipends included)
This is a travel PT role with guaranteed stipend payments for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts, which adds income stability. Good fit if you want travel‑style pay while working in a therapy setting.
LPN or Medical Assistant – Allergy & Asthma Clinic
- Employer: SENTA Partners / Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Salary range not listed (varies by experience and location)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, half-day Fridays, no weekends
Work in a busy allergy/asthma clinic doing vitals, injections, skin testing, PFTs, and patient education. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability, 401(k) match, HSA/FSA, and a steady weekday schedule.
Experienced Veterinary Assistant – $18.75–$22.75/hr
- Employer: Etowah Veterinary Inc (Trickum Ridge Animal Hospital)
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Type: In-person, schedule includes Saturdays
- Pay: $18.75–$22.75 per hour, based on experience
Join a fast‑paced, growing animal hospital where you’ll use your 2+ years vet assistant experience to support pets and their owners. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO for long‑term stability.
Certified Medical Assistant – Towne Lake Family Medicine
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Woodstock, GA – Towne Lake Family Medicine
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Pay: Not listed
Work in a family medicine clinic doing rooming, vitals, procedures, and some front‑office support in a large, well-known health system. Requires CMA/RMA/CCMA/NCMA/NRCMA and BLS, with growth potential across the Wellstar network.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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