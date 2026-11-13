Woodstock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big systems to small clinics. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local—or travel in.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Woodstock, GA (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Internship / Travel , 13-week contract, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

Internship / , 13-week contract, , Pay: $1,754 per week (package based on 12-hr shifts; stipends included)

This is a travel PT role with guaranteed stipend payments for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts, which adds income stability. Good fit if you want travel‑style pay while working in a therapy setting.

Employer: SENTA Partners / Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic

Location: Woodstock, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary range not listed (varies by experience and location)

Salary range not listed (varies by experience and location) Schedule: Mon–Fri, half-day Fridays, no weekends

Work in a busy allergy/asthma clinic doing vitals, injections, skin testing, PFTs, and patient education. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability, 401(k) match, HSA/FSA, and a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Etowah Veterinary Inc (Trickum Ridge Animal Hospital)

Location: Woodstock, GA

Type: In-person, schedule includes Saturdays

In-person, schedule includes Pay: $18.75–$22.75 per hour, based on experience

Join a fast‑paced, growing animal hospital where you’ll use your 2+ years vet assistant experience to support pets and their owners. Offers 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO for long‑term stability.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Woodstock, GA – Towne Lake Family Medicine

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Work in a family medicine clinic doing rooming, vitals, procedures, and some front‑office support in a large, well-known health system. Requires CMA/RMA/CCMA/NCMA/NRCMA and BLS, with growth potential across the Wellstar network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.