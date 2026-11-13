Woodstock’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level phone sales to leading a full regional team. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial Location: Woodstock, GA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Annual base plus incentives (exact amount not listed)

Help customers get personal loans and other financial products while working in a competitive, goal-driven branch setting. This role is good if you want clear career paths into leadership, with robust training, 401(k) match up to 4%, stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO and holidays.

Employer: The Erosion Company (TEC)

Location: Woodstock, GA (travel across the Southeast)

(travel across the Southeast) Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow a sales team for one of the Southeast’s largest erosion-control contractors. You’ll coach reps, set KPIs, improve processes, and travel to support the team—great fit if you have 3–5 years of strong sales success and want to shape sales culture and performance.

Employer: Arrow Exterminators

Location: Woodstock, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly rate plus commission (exact amount not listed)

Make outbound and inbound calls to sell additional pest control services to current and past customers, while helping with scheduling, billing, and payments. This is a good pick if you want strong benefits (11 paid holidays, generous PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, life insurance) and like phone-based sales with clear daily call goals.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.