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Woodstock

Woodstock council meeting set for Monday night

4 days ago
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Woodstock’s Mayor and City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday at 7:00 PM at The Chambers at City Center (8534 Main St). The agenda includes public hearings on a Capital Improvements Element Amendment for transmission to the ARC and a Holbrook Woodstock Zoning Condition Amendment, along with other business such as a Council Policy Manual Traffic Calming Policy Revision, a Downtown Playground Project, street acceptances, vehicle surplus, a Dobbs Rd sidewalk budget amendment, and a position control amendment on the Consent Agenda. For agendas, minutes, and videos, go to woodstockga.gov/meetings.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Woodstock, GA

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