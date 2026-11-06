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🏥 Woodstock, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Woodstock’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospice and research to everyday clinic and dental care. Here are several solid local roles if you’re ready for your next move.
Hospice Registered Nurse (RN) – Day Shift
- Employer: Three Oaks Hospice / Agape Hospice Care Atlanta
- Location: Woodstock, GA (territory: Cartersville / Calhoun)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Field RN role providing in-home hospice care, coordinating the plan of care, and supporting patients and families at end of life. Great fit if you have 2+ years RN experience, strong communication skills, and want purpose-driven work with a growing hospice network.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Support a local vet practice with the backing of a large national network. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, life insurance, Teladoc access, and discounted vet care for your own pets, plus growth paths into AVMA-accredited vet tech programs.
Clinical Research Physician – Internal Medicine
- Employer: Alcanza Clinical Research (North Georgia Clinical Research)
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as Principal Investigator on Phase I–IV clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas. You’ll oversee participant safety, protocol compliance, and site leadership. Requires MD/DO, active GA license, board certification, and ideally prior clinical research experience.
Medical Assistant (Multiple Levels: MA-1 to Team Lead)
- Employer: Southeast Medical Group
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Work in a primary care setting handling vitals, rooming patients, EKGs, injections, labs, and front-desk support. Multiple MA levels (including Team Lead) mean clear paths to advance, with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.
Dental Hygiene Assistant
- Employer: Byrd Dental Group
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week, in-person)
- Pay: $17–$20/hour, based on experience
Join a growing dental practice assisting hygienists and dentists with 4-handed dentistry, sterilization, patient prep, and scheduling. Requires 1+ year dental assisting experience, X-ray certification, and offers health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and dental discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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