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Woods Cross
⚠️ Woods Cross Council hearing on driveways, refinery, and sewer tax
2 days ago
⚠️ Woods Cross Council to Hear Driveway, Refinery, Tax Issues
The Woods Cross City Council will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:30 PM at 1555 S 800 W, Woods Cross, UT 84087 and on Zoom (Meeting ID: 935 807 4960).
On the agenda:
- Public hearing on changes to second driveways, parking, and lot coverage in single‑family zones, and ending a current moratorium.
- Public hearing on Holly Refinery’s request to expand fuel loading racks at 755 West 500 South.
- Discussion of a proposed South Davis Sewer District property tax increase, with time for public and council comments.
- Choosing a playground vendor for the Hogan Park remodel.
- Discussion of traffic calming, a Traffic Advisory Committee, and City Hall design.
There is a general public comment period for brief items not on a hearing.
For ADA accommodations, contact the City Recorder at 801-677-1006 or AP@WoodsCross.gov at least 24 hours before the meeting.
Contact: Bryce Haderlie – bhaderlie@woodscross.gov.
More Info: Notice | Public Notice Website
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