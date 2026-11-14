⚠️ Woods Cross Council hearing on driveways, refinery, and sewer tax

⚠️ Woods Cross Council to Hear Driveway, Refinery, Tax Issues

The Woods Cross City Council will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:30 PM at 1555 S 800 W, Woods Cross, UT 84087 and on Zoom (Meeting ID: 935 807 4960).

On the agenda:

Public hearing on changes to second driveways, parking, and lot coverage in single‑family zones, and ending a current moratorium.

in single‑family zones, and ending a current moratorium. Public hearing on Holly Refinery’s request to expand fuel loading racks at 755 West 500 South .

at . Discussion of a proposed South Davis Sewer District property tax increase , with time for public and council comments.

, with time for public and council comments. Choosing a playground vendor for the Hogan Park remodel .

. Discussion of traffic calming, a Traffic Advisory Committee, and City Hall design.

There is a general public comment period for brief items not on a hearing.

For ADA accommodations, contact the City Recorder at 801-677-1006 or AP@WoodsCross.gov at least 24 hours before the meeting.

Contact: Bryce Haderlie – bhaderlie@woodscross.gov.