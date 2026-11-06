⚠️ Woods Cross adopts Ordinance 647 and offers ADA meeting help

⚠️ Woods Cross adopts franchise ordinance; ADA help for meetings

Woods Cross City has adopted Ordinance No. 647 granting a non-exclusive franchise to Forged Fiber. The notice also reminds residents that help is available for people with disabilities who want to attend public meetings.

If you need special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act—such as auxiliary communication aids or services—during a city public meeting, you should contact the City Recorder at 801-677-1006 at least 24 hours before the meeting so arrangements can be made.