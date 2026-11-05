🏥 Woods Cross Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings This Week

Woods Cross has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and flexible medical roles right now. If you’re in healthcare and want options close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Weatherby Healthcare

Weatherby Healthcare Location: Woods Cross, UT

Type: Internship / Locum tenens

Internship / Locum tenens Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

(exact rate not listed) Why it’s interesting: Up to 5 hours per week with a flexible onsite schedule, focused on TMS mapping with a Magstim machine. Mileage reimbursement, paid malpractice, and pre-paid travel and housing for eligible drive-in candidates, plus 24/7 support from a dedicated consultant.

Employer: FIKA Infusion + Wellness

Location: Woods Cross, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $27.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Spa-like IV vitamin therapy setting with 8+ hours per week and a flexible schedule. You’ll place IVs, give injections, and educate guests, with free treatments, product discounts, and a wellness-focused environment.

Employer: Little Champs ABA

Location: Woods Cross, UT

Type: Full-time and Part-time options

Full-time and Part-time options Pay: $22–$32/hour

Why it’s interesting: Work evening hours providing ABA therapy in homes, schools, and the community. Offers top competitive wages, PTO, health, dental, and vision insurance, plus mentorship if you’re working toward BCBA.

Employer: Rocky Mountain Care

Location: Woods Cross, UT (home health across local area)

(home health across local area) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead a specialized diabetes program as an RN case manager, doing home visits, weekly assessments and foot checks, and guiding LPNs and aides. Strong fit if you like patient education, leadership, and complex diabetes care.

Employer: Smith's Food and Drug

Location: Woods Cross, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Entry path into pharmacy in a highly automated distribution center. You’ll help with order prep, packaging, shipping, and inventory, while learning pharmacy operations and supporting Kroger store pharmacies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.