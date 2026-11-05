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Woods Cross
🏥 Woods Cross Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings This Week
6 days ago
Woods Cross has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and flexible medical roles right now. If you’re in healthcare and want options close to home, these are worth a look.
Locums Psychiatrist (TMS, Very Part-Time)
- Employer: Weatherby Healthcare
- Location: Woods Cross, UT
- Type: Internship / Locum tenens
- Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)
- Why it’s interesting: Up to 5 hours per week with a flexible onsite schedule, focused on TMS mapping with a Magstim machine. Mileage reimbursement, paid malpractice, and pre-paid travel and housing for eligible drive-in candidates, plus 24/7 support from a dedicated consultant.
Registered Nurse – Wellness IV Therapy
- Employer: FIKA Infusion + Wellness
- Location: Woods Cross, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $27.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Spa-like IV vitamin therapy setting with 8+ hours per week and a flexible schedule. You’ll place IVs, give injections, and educate guests, with free treatments, product discounts, and a wellness-focused environment.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Evening Hours
- Employer: Little Champs ABA
- Location: Woods Cross, UT
- Type: Full-time and Part-time options
- Pay: $22–$32/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Work evening hours providing ABA therapy in homes, schools, and the community. Offers top competitive wages, PTO, health, dental, and vision insurance, plus mentorship if you’re working toward BCBA.
Diabetic Team Lead Nurse (RN) – Home Health
- Employer: Rocky Mountain Care
- Location: Woods Cross, UT (home health across local area)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Lead a specialized diabetes program as an RN case manager, doing home visits, weekly assessments and foot checks, and guiding LPNs and aides. Strong fit if you like patient education, leadership, and complex diabetes care.
Pharmacy Tech Trainee – Distribution Center
- Employer: Smith's Food and Drug
- Location: Woods Cross, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Entry path into pharmacy in a highly automated distribution center. You’ll help with order prep, packaging, shipping, and inventory, while learning pharmacy operations and supporting Kroger store pharmacies.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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