🛒 Woods Cross Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Woods Cross has a nice mix of retail and auto auction roles right now. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc. Location: Woods Cross, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.10–$30.10 per hour (hourly base, plus possible commission/incentives)

Support car dealers through the full auction process, both in-lane and online. This role is great if you enjoy problem-solving, working with lots of moving parts, and talking with customers by phone, email, and in person.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Woods Cross, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep the produce department fresh, clean, and friendly. You’ll answer customer questions, stock and rotate fruits and veggies, and support the department manager with sales and quality standards.

Employer: Smith's Food and Drug (Kroger Family)

Location: Woods Cross, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the bakery preparing, packaging, and stocking baked goods while helping customers find treats and specials. This is a good fit if you like a fast pace, learning basic baking skills, and steady customer interaction.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.