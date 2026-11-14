📢 Recent Woods County property and mortgage filings

Here are a few real estate records recently filed in Woods County:

Property transfers

Dennis Haltom Trust → Ava G. Purcell and Tejay P. Purcell

Location: Section 35, Township 26 North, Range 14 West, NE4SE4

Type: Warranty deed

Kalei Kyan Schmidt → Danny Schmidt

Location: Section 4, Township 25 North, Range 15 West, E2SW4, W2SE4, SW4NE4, etc.

Type: Quit claim deed

Mortgages

Evolution Energy LLC → First Liberty Bank

Location: Sections 31 and 32, Township 25 North, Range 16 West

Note amount: $750,000.00

Russell A. and Carol A. Molz Trust → Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma, FLCA

Location: Section 36, Township 29 North, Range 13 West, E2SE4, etc.

Note amount: $1,268,970.00

These are official filings and may be useful if you follow local land, farm, or energy activity in Woods County.