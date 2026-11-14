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📢 Recent Woods County property and mortgage filings
📢 Recent Woods County property and mortgage filings
Here are a few real estate records recently filed in Woods County:
Property transfers
Dennis Haltom Trust → Ava G. Purcell and Tejay P. Purcell
Location: Section 35, Township 26 North, Range 14 West, NE4SE4
Type: Warranty deed
Kalei Kyan Schmidt → Danny Schmidt
Location: Section 4, Township 25 North, Range 15 West, E2SW4, W2SE4, SW4NE4, etc.
Type: Quit claim deed
Mortgages
Evolution Energy LLC → First Liberty Bank
Location: Sections 31 and 32, Township 25 North, Range 16 West
Note amount: $750,000.00
Russell A. and Carol A. Molz Trust → Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma, FLCA
Location: Section 36, Township 29 North, Range 13 West, E2SE4, etc.
Note amount: $1,268,970.00
These are official filings and may be useful if you follow local land, farm, or energy activity in Woods County.
More Info: Woods County real estate transactions - Alva Revie...
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