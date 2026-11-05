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🏥 Woodruff, SC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Woodruff’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed. Here are a few local roles worth a look.
CNA – Skilled Nursing Facility (FT Days)
- Employer: Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Location: Woodruff, SC
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
Work under a licensed nurse providing hands-on care and daily living support for adult and senior residents. Great if you’re a Certified Nursing Assistant who likes teamwork, staying organized, and being part of a stable regional health system.
Healthcare Services Pharmacist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Woodruff, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour
Lead clinical services in a community pharmacy setting, from immunizations to medication therapy management. Ideal for a licensed pharmacist who enjoys direct patient contact and wants to grow with a major national brand.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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