Woodridge is busy with construction and tech work right now, and that means solid demand for finance and accounting pros. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: AMS Industries, Inc.

AMS Industries, Inc. Location: Woodridge, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$80,000

Handle weekly union and non-union payroll, new hires, layoff checks, and union reporting for a large mechanical contractor. This role comes with strong benefits, including ESOP (employee ownership), 401(k) match, paid parental leave, and generous PTO.

Employer: Confluence Technology Group

Confluence Technology Group Location: Woodridge, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own project-level accounting: contracts, budgets, AP/AR, billings, WIP, and collections for low-voltage/technology projects. Good fit if you like variety, want employee ownership, and are interested in mentorship and career growth; Chicago payroll & tax compliance experience is important here.

Employer: AMS Industries, Inc.

AMS Industries, Inc. Location: Woodridge, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$165,000

Lead the accounting team for a 1,000+ employee mechanical contractor, overseeing GAAP financials, WIP/job cost, audits, and internal controls. Ideal for someone with construction accounting experience and a Bachelor’s in Accounting (CPA/Master’s preferred) who wants a strategic seat at the table plus ESOP, 401(k) match, and robust benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up with these employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.