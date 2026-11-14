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💰 Woodridge, IL Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $165K
Woodridge is busy with construction and tech work right now, and that means solid demand for finance and accounting pros. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.
Payroll Specialist
- Employer: AMS Industries, Inc.
- Location: Woodridge, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$80,000
Handle weekly union and non-union payroll, new hires, layoff checks, and union reporting for a large mechanical contractor. This role comes with strong benefits, including ESOP (employee ownership), 401(k) match, paid parental leave, and generous PTO.
Project Accountant
- Employer: Confluence Technology Group
- Location: Woodridge, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own project-level accounting: contracts, budgets, AP/AR, billings, WIP, and collections for low-voltage/technology projects. Good fit if you like variety, want employee ownership, and are interested in mentorship and career growth; Chicago payroll & tax compliance experience is important here.
Corporate Controller
- Employer: AMS Industries, Inc.
- Location: Woodridge, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000–$165,000
Lead the accounting team for a 1,000+ employee mechanical contractor, overseeing GAAP financials, WIP/job cost, audits, and internal controls. Ideal for someone with construction accounting experience and a Bachelor’s in Accounting (CPA/Master’s preferred) who wants a strategic seat at the table plus ESOP, 401(k) match, and robust benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up with these employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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