Woodridge healthcare is hiring steady right now, with options from clinic work to specialty pharmacy and dental. If you want patient-facing work and stable hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy

Onco360 Oncology Pharmacy Location: Woodridge, IL (hybrid/remote after onsite training)

(hybrid/remote after onsite training) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour and up + quarterly incentive bonus

Sign-on bonus: $5,000 for starts before December 31, 2026

Work with cancer and rare disease patients in a specialty pharmacy setting, handling prescription processing and working closely with prescribers and other pharmacies. Monday–Friday 8-hour shifts between 8am–8pm, with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, and more).

Employer: Duly Health and Care

Location: Woodridge, IL (travel as needed to Lemont and Lombard)

(travel as needed to Lemont and Lombard) Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Clinic hours: Monday–Friday (hours vary), some Saturdays

Monday–Friday (hours vary), some Saturdays Pay range: $21.43–$23.63/hour (MA) and $22.97–$24.57/hour (Certified/Registered MA)

Join a large, physician-led group in family practice, doing vitals, rooming patients, assisting with minor procedures, labs, and EMR charting. Strong benefits: medical/dental/vision, free mental health benefit, immediate 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, paid volunteer time, and up to 12 weeks parental leave at 100% pay (after eligibility).

Employer: Dentistrie

Location: Based in Woodridge, IL (traveling role)

Based in (traveling role) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$26.00/hour, based on experience

Support periodontal and implant procedures, take digital X-rays, manage sterilization, and help with front desk tasks. This is a traveling position (about 75% travel, mileage reimbursed) with multiple openings, paid training, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.