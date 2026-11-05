🍽️ Woodridge, IL Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring

Woodridge has a nice mix of restaurant, entertainment, and service kitchens hiring right now. Good options here whether you want to lead a team, cook, or pick up flexible front-of-house shifts.

Employer: Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Location: Woodridge, IL (1001 75th Street)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000–$68,000/year + quarterly bonus

Lead the whole restaurant operation — from guest experience to team development and P&L. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, meal discounts, and more) and clear leadership growth paths.

Employer: Hollywood Blvd. Cinema

Hollywood Blvd. Cinema Location: Woodridge, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $9.00–$10.00/hour + tips (average $20–$30/hour)

Serve food and drinks right inside the movie theater while the show is playing. Fun, fast-paced job with flexible scheduling, food and movie discounts, PTO under Illinois law, and room to grow into lead or supervisor roles.

Employer: Hollywood Blvd. Cinema (Reel Hospitality LLC)

Hollywood Blvd. Cinema (Reel Hospitality LLC) Location: Woodridge, IL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$20.00/hour (based on experience)

Cook for a busy dine-in movie theater, keeping up with showtime rushes and a full menu. Offers steady schedules, free movie tickets, dining discounts, and benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Abraxas Youth & Family Services (Woodridge Interventions)

(Woodridge Interventions) Location: Woodridge, IL (2221 64th Street)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50/hour

Prepare large-batch meals in a structured, mission-driven setting serving youth and families. This role offers DailyPay access, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, training, and clear career development in a job that’s focused on impact.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.