Woodlawn has a nice mix of in-store and call-center style customer support roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet or on the phone.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Woodlawn, MD (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.50/hour

Front-line store role helping shoppers, running the register, and keeping the sales floor clean and organized. Comes with store discount, a wide range of insurance options, 401(k), employee stock purchase program, and medical/dental/vision for full-time staff.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Woodlawn, MD (in-store)

(in-store) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.00/hour

Step-up leadership role where you open/close the store, supervise Retail Associates, and keep your area safe, clean, and well merchandised. Full-time benefits include medical/dental/vision, 401(k), employee stock purchase program, paid vacation and holidays, plus store discounts.

Employer: Tria Federal (Tria)

Location: Woodlawn, MD (federal-focused help desk)

(federal-focused help desk) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

High-volume call center / service desk role supporting a CMS Technical Help Desk with account access, logins, and password resets. Great fit if you have 1+ year call center/help desk experience, can follow scripts and workflows, and are able to obtain a U.S. Federal Position of Trust.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.