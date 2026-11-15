Woodland Park neighbors are sharing some great baby freebies right now. If you have a little one at home, these free items could really help.

Item: Baby Activity Jumper

Description: Blue jumper with a padded seat and attached toys to keep baby busy and supported while they bounce.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Westwood Lakes, Woodland Park, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby bathtub

Description: White plastic tub with a gray nonslip insert and a small green bath seat and sling to help keep baby steady during bath time.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Westwood Lakes, Woodland Park, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby Einstein Activity Walker

Description: Blue walker with a colorful padded seat and attached activity toys to help baby explore and move around with support.

Condition: Not stated

Location: Westwood Lakes, Woodland Park, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free baby items tend to go fast, so if you see something you need, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.