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🎁 Free Baby Gear Giveaways in Woodland Park Today
Woodland Park neighbors are sharing some great baby freebies right now. If you have a little one at home, these free items could really help.
Baby Activity Jumper
Item: Baby Activity Jumper
Description: Blue jumper with a padded seat and attached toys to keep baby busy and supported while they bounce.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Westwood Lakes, Woodland Park, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Bathtub
Item: Baby bathtub
Description: White plastic tub with a gray nonslip insert and a small green bath seat and sling to help keep baby steady during bath time.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Westwood Lakes, Woodland Park, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Einstein Activity Walker
Item: Baby Einstein Activity Walker
Description: Blue walker with a colorful padded seat and attached activity toys to help baby explore and move around with support.
Condition: Not stated
Location: Westwood Lakes, Woodland Park, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free baby items tend to go fast, so if you see something you need, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.