Woodland has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy, loving home. All of these kitties are waiting at Yolo County Animal Services and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yolo County Animal Services (Woodland, CA)

Domino is a handsome black-and-white tuxedo boy with a classic look and a calm adult presence. If you’re looking for a mature cat instead of a wild kitten, Domino could be a great match.

For details about his personality, health, and how he does with other pets or kids, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet DOMINO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yolo County Animal Services (Woodland, CA)

Cali is an adult medium-haired kitty who may be perfect for someone wanting a settled, grown-up cat. Her full description isn’t listed here, but the shelter can share more about her temperament and needs.

If you’d like a companion who is past the kitten stage, Cali is worth asking about.

👉 Meet CALI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yolo County Animal Services (Woodland, CA)

Michi is a young black-and-white tuxedo cat. His listing notes that he is affectionate, seeks out attention, and enjoys lap time, pets, ear rubs, and chin scratches. He likes to greet you when you enter the room and is curious and brave in new spaces.

If you’re hoping for a friendly, people-focused young cat, Michi sounds like a wonderful choice.

👉 Meet MICHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

To learn more about any of these cats, contact Yolo County Animal Services in Woodland, CA, and ask about their current adoptable cats. Please share this with friends and neighbors so these kitties can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.