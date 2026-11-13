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Woodland
Woodland Fire marks World Kindness Day
8 days ago
The Woodland Fire Department is marking World Kindness Day by encouraging residents to show small acts of kindness, such as offering a helping hand, a friendly wave, kind words, or a smile. The department reminds the community that anyone, not just people in uniform, can make someone’s day better through simple caring actions.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Woodland Fire Department
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