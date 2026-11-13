Woodland has some very special dogs hoping for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Yolo County Animal Services would love to meet you.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $5

Shelter: Yolo County Animal Services (Woodland, CA)

Tamale is a tiny senior lady looking for a soft place to land. Her low $5 adoption fee makes it easier for someone to give her the quiet, loving home she deserves in her golden years. Senior dogs are often calmer and easier to live with, and Tamale could be a wonderful companion for someone who enjoys a slower pace.

👉 Meet Tamale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yolo County Animal Services (Woodland, CA)

Little Princess is a petite white Chihuahua with a name that fits her perfectly. As an adult dog, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and may be a bit easier to manage day to day. Her small size makes her a good fit for many homes, including apartments, as long as she gets love, attention, and regular care.

👉 Meet Little Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff mix

Mastiff mix Age: Adult (about 3 years old)

Adult (about 3 years old) Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yolo County Animal Services (Woodland, CA)

August is a 74-pound Mastiff mix described as calm, gentle, and full of love. With his big head, wrinkled forehead, and soulful eyes, he has that thoughtful, “wise old man in a young dog’s body” look. At around 3 years old, he’s young enough to enjoy play and walks, but old enough to have some maturity.

If you’re looking for a large, steady companion with a sweet nature, August could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet August and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Woodland, CA, consider visiting Yolo County Animal Services to meet these dogs in person. Even if you can’t adopt right now, sharing their profiles can help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.