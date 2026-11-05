🏥 Woodland, CA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Woodland, CA right now, from mental health travel work to hands-on animal care. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Wellpath

Wellpath Location: Woodland, CA (travel to multiple facilities, 100% travel )

(travel to multiple facilities, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, and psychological assessments for underserved patients in correctional facilities. This role is ideal if you have a master’s in a behavioral/social science field and LMSW, LPC, or similar licensure, and want strong benefits, training, and career growth while working in a mission-driven setting.

Employer: Woodland Veterinary Hospital (Western Veterinary Partners)

(Western Veterinary Partners) Location: Woodland, CA

Type: Part-time (flexible shifts, 7 days a week)

(flexible shifts, 7 days a week) Pay: $19 – $21 per hour

Help care for boarding pets with feeding, walks, meds, and lots of attention, while keeping kennels and treatment areas clean and stocked. Great fit if you love animals, have (or want) experience in vet care, and like the idea of joining a long-established, full-service hospital with potential access to benefits and growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.