🐶 Playful Woodland Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love

Looking for a loyal friend in Woodland, CA? These adoptable dogs at Yolo County Animal Services are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yolo County Animal Services (Woodland, CA)

(Woodland, CA) Source: adoptapet

This young boy is a small Chihuahua/Terrier mix with a sleek black coat. At a young age, he’s a great candidate for training and bonding with his new family.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yolo County Animal Services (Woodland, CA)

(Woodland, CA) Source: adoptapet

This young female Chihuahua/Terrier mix also sports a black coat and a compact size that’s easy to handle and transport. She could be a sweet match for someone wanting a smaller companion.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yolo County Animal Services (Woodland, CA)

(Woodland, CA) Source: adoptapet

This young male Chihuahua/Terrier mix has a bright white coat and a medium-small build. He’s ready for someone who can give him time, patience, and a safe home.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd

Dutch Shepherd Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yolo County Animal Services (Woodland, CA)

(Woodland, CA) Source: adoptapet

From a volunteer’s report, Cupcake is an easy, well-mannered dog to spend time with. He calmly let the volunteer put on his harness and gear, walked nicely to the car, and hopped in without any coaxing. On their drive, he enjoyed looking out the window and even settled into a down position on his own while they ordered at a drive-through. He stayed attentive and responsive to everything that was asked of him and happily enjoyed his pup cup treat.

Cupcake sounds like a wonderful match for someone wanting a steady, cooperative companion.

👉 Meet CUPCAKE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Yolo County Animal Services (Woodland, CA)

(Woodland, CA) Source: adoptapet

Ciabatta is an adult black Chihuahua, a classic small companion dog size. With his lower adoption fee and compact build, he could be a good fit for someone in an apartment or smaller home who still wants a loyal buddy.

👉 Meet CIABATTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Woodland, CA, consider visiting Yolo County Animal Services to meet these dogs in person and see who connects with you. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.