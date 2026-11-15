Woodinville is full of whiskers and purrs right now! These adoptable cats and kittens at Homeward Pet Adoption Center are looking for loving homes where they can play, nap, and grow up safe.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and orange (tortoiseshell)

Black and orange (tortoiseshell) Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Personality & needs: One of a lively kitten crew, Miso is full of energy and ready for lots of daily play, pets, and attention. She’ll do especially well with a playful sibling or young resident cat to help her learn good manners and keep her busy.

👉 Meet Miso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: About 6 months

About 6 months Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Personality & needs: Marble has striking eyes and a sweet face. He’s playful and silly, a bit shy at first, but warms up quickly when the toys come out. He does well with other cats and calm dogs (slow introductions) and will likely do best with older, cat-savvy kids.

👉 Meet Marble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Personality & needs: A high-energy kitten who needs lots of daily play and attention. Tigerfish would love to go home with a sibling or to a home with a young, playful cat to help teach him good kitty manners and keep him entertained.

👉 Meet Tigerfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Personality & needs: Another fun-loving kitten from this fishy-named crew, Trout is ready for a home that can give him plenty of playtime and affection. He’ll do best with a kitten buddy or playful resident cat.

👉 Meet Trout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Adoption fee: $325 (bonded pair fee with Tilapia)

(bonded pair fee with Tilapia) Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Special note: Bonded pair with Tilapia — they will be adopted together.

Personality & needs: Tuna is part of a bonded duo and needs a home that can handle double the kitten energy and double the purrs. She’ll thrive with lots of daily play and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Tuna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Personality & needs: Tarpon is a busy kitten who needs time, toys, and attention every day. Like his siblings, he’ll do best with another young cat or kitten friend to help him learn and play.

👉 Meet Tarpon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Personality & needs: Biggie may be small now, but he’s big on energy. He’ll need a home that can keep up with kitten zoomies and provide lots of playtime, plus a feline friend if possible.

👉 Meet Biggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption fee: $325 (bonded pair fee with Tuna)

(bonded pair fee with Tuna) Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Special note: Bonded pair with Tuna — they will be adopted together.

Personality & needs: Tilapia and Tuna are a ready-made pair of playmates. They’ll need a family who can enjoy two active kittens and give them plenty of time, toys, and love.

👉 Meet Tilapia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby / gray-blue

Brown tabby / gray-blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Personality & needs: Tetra is another playful kitten from this group, looking for a home that can give her lots of daily interaction. She’ll benefit from a kitten buddy or young resident cat.

👉 Meet Tetra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Personality & needs: Tiny in size but big in spirit, Itty Bitty is a classic high-energy kitten who needs play, attention, and gentle guidance. She’ll do great with another playful cat in the home.

👉 Meet Itty Bitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Personality & needs: Noir is true best friend material—sweet, friendly, playful, and quite the chatterbox. She does well with other cats. It’s unknown how she is with dogs, so slow introductions are important. She will likely do well with gentle kids.

👉 Meet Noir and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

— Personality & needs: A playful kitten who needs lots of daily interaction, Trumpetfish will thrive with a sibling or young resident cat to help him learn good play manners and keep him busy.

👉 Meet Trumpetfish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats or kittens sounds like your new family member, call Homeward Pet Adoption Center at (425) 488-4444 or click through to their listings to set up an adoption appointment.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.