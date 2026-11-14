Woodinville neighbors are sharing a few handy free items this week, from pet supplies to pantry goodies. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster soon.

Item: Dog calming aid

Condition: Not liked by the owner’s dog (exact type not specified)

Location: 232nd Avenue Northeast, King County, Washington

Source: trashnothing.com

The owner tried this dog calming aid, but their dog didn’t like it, so it’s up for grabs. This could be useful if you’re testing different calming options for your own pup. The poster follows a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it. Photos are available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Flea and tick chews for dogs

Condition: Dog didn’t like them (unused amount not specified)

Location: 232nd Avenue Northeast, King County, Washington

Source: trashnothing.com

These flea and tick chews didn’t work out for the owner’s dog, so they’re being given away. A good option if you want to try a different brand or formula for your pet. The giver is using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait before picking a recipient. Check the photos and details in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Bonne Maman Orange Marmalade

Quantity: 5 unopened jars

Condition: Unopened, pantry item

Location: 232nd Avenue Northeast, King County, Washington

Source: trashnothing.com

If you like toast, baking, or making sauces, these five unopened jars of Bonne Maman Orange Marmalade could be perfect for you. The poster is again using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait a bit before deciding who gets them. Photos are available through the listing link.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Woodinville tend to go quickly, so if something here is useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.