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🐱 Playful Woodinville Cats and Kittens Ready for Adoption
Looking for a feline friend in Woodinville, WA? These sweet cats and kittens at Homeward Pet Adoption Center are ready to bring purrs, playtime, and love into a new home.
Royal Palm
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or Ivory
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center
Phone: (425) 488-4444
Royal Palm is one of a trio of lively kittens who are full of energy, spunk, and purrs. She needs a home that can give her lots of daily play and attention. She should either be adopted with a sibling or go to a home that already has a young, playful cat.
👉 Meet Royal Palm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
White Holland
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center
Phone: (425) 488-4444
White Holland is another of the playful kitten trio. Like his siblings, he’s an active little one who will thrive with lots of playtime and interaction. He should go home with a kitten buddy or to a home with another young cat to keep him company.
👉 Meet White Holland and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bourbon Red
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center
Phone: (425) 488-4444
Bourbon Red rounds out this fun kitten trio. He’s looking for a home that understands kitten energy and can offer daily play and attention. He should be adopted with a sibling or join a home with another young, playful cat.
👉 Meet Bourbon Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coconut
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee (pair): $350
- Must be adopted with: Isaac
- Good with: Other cats and dogs (slow introductions recommended); likely good with cat-savvy kids who are gentle
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center
Phone: (425) 488-4444
Coconut is a fun-loving, outgoing cat who is closely bonded with her friend Isaac. They enjoy playing, getting pets, and spending time with each other and their people. They are looking for a home together and have done well with other cats and dogs when introduced slowly.
👉 Meet Coconut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Isaac
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black / Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee (pair): $350
- Must be adopted with: Coconut
- Good with: Other cats and dogs (slow introductions recommended); likely good with cat-savvy kids who are gentle
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center
Phone: (425) 488-4444
Isaac is the slightly shy half of this bonded pair, but he enjoys playtime, pets, and being with Coconut and his humans. With patient, gentle handling, he should do well in a family that understands cats and can give him time to settle in.
👉 Meet Isaac and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Woodinville area and thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your home, consider making an appointment with Homeward Pet Adoption Center at (425) 488-4444 to meet these wonderful felines.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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