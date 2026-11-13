Looking for a feline friend in Woodinville, WA? These sweet cats and kittens at Homeward Pet Adoption Center are ready to bring purrs, playtime, and love into a new home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Cream or Ivory

Cream or Ivory Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (425) 488-4444

Royal Palm is one of a trio of lively kittens who are full of energy, spunk, and purrs. She needs a home that can give her lots of daily play and attention. She should either be adopted with a sibling or go to a home that already has a young, playful cat.

👉 Meet Royal Palm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (425) 488-4444

White Holland is another of the playful kitten trio. Like his siblings, he’s an active little one who will thrive with lots of playtime and interaction. He should go home with a kitten buddy or to a home with another young cat to keep him company.

👉 Meet White Holland and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (425) 488-4444

Bourbon Red rounds out this fun kitten trio. He’s looking for a home that understands kitten energy and can offer daily play and attention. He should be adopted with a sibling or join a home with another young, playful cat.

👉 Meet Bourbon Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: White/Brown Tabby

White/Brown Tabby Adoption fee (pair): $350

Must be adopted with: Isaac

Good with: Other cats and dogs (slow introductions recommended); likely good with cat-savvy kids who are gentle

Other cats and dogs (slow introductions recommended); likely good with who are gentle Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (425) 488-4444

Coconut is a fun-loving, outgoing cat who is closely bonded with her friend Isaac. They enjoy playing, getting pets, and spending time with each other and their people. They are looking for a home together and have done well with other cats and dogs when introduced slowly.

👉 Meet Coconut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black / Brown Tabby

Black / Brown Tabby Adoption fee (pair): $350

Must be adopted with: Coconut

Good with: Other cats and dogs (slow introductions recommended); likely good with cat-savvy kids who are gentle

Other cats and dogs (slow introductions recommended); likely good with who are gentle Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (425) 488-4444

Isaac is the slightly shy half of this bonded pair, but he enjoys playtime, pets, and being with Coconut and his humans. With patient, gentle handling, he should do well in a family that understands cats and can give him time to settle in.

👉 Meet Isaac and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Woodinville area and thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your home, consider making an appointment with Homeward Pet Adoption Center at (425) 488-4444 to meet these wonderful felines.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.