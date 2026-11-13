Woodinville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re new to the shop floor or already skilled in quality work.

Here are several local roles worth a look:

Employer: Echodyne Corp

Echodyne Corp Location: Woodinville, WA

Type: Contract (non-exempt)

Contract (non-exempt) Pay: $21.93 – $32.68 per hour

Short-term role in an AS9100D aerospace environment, doing detailed visual and surface inspections on high-reliability parts. Great fit if you’re precise, can read blueprints, and want experience with advanced radar and aerospace components.

Employer: PPG

Location: Woodinville/Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $26.94 per hour

Hands-on role setting up, running, and maintaining production equipment, with regular equipment checks and some material handling. Good match if you’re mechanically inclined, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady work with a global manufacturer.

Employer: Reliance Manufacturing

Location: Woodinville, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Entry-level friendly helper role in a sheet metal shop, doing tasks like shearing, punching, deburring, assembly, and forming. They’re willing to train, so this is a nice way to break into metal fabrication.

Employer: J.I.T. Mfg Inc.

Location: Woodinville, WA

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM)

Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM) Pay: $18.00 – $22.00 per hour

Great starter job in precision sheet metal and machining with on-the-job training and room to grow. Comes with health insurance, PTO, and a 401(k) with 15% company match after a year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many shops are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.