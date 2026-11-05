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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Woodinville
Looking for a canine buddy in Woodinville, WA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Homeward Pet Adoption Center for a fresh start and a loving home.
New Horizons
- Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444
About New Horizons:
New Horizons is one of a trio (with Juno and Cassini) ready for a brand-new chapter. He’s described as friendly, spunky, and full of energy. He’ll thrive with a family that can give him lots of playtime, attention, and enrichment to keep his busy brain and body happy.
- Does well with other dogs
- Unknown with cats — introduce slowly and carefully
- Likely to do best with gentle, older kids who are comfortable around jumpy, excitable pups
If you’re an active household looking for a fun companion, New Horizons could be a great match.
👉 Meet New Horizons and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cassini
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $350
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444
About Cassini:
Cassini is another member of the New Horizons–Juno–Cassini crew, and he’s also friendly, spunky, and energetic. He’s looking for a home that can offer plenty of play, attention, and mental enrichment.
- Does well with other dogs
- Unknown with cats — slow, supervised introductions recommended
- Expected to do well with gentle, older children who understand bouncy, excited dogs
Cassini would love an adopter who enjoys playtime and doesn’t mind a lively, joyful dog in the home.
👉 Meet Cassini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zeus
- Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Cream
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444
About Zeus:
Zeus is described as major best friend material. He’s fun, sweet, and very ready for his fresh start. Zeus bonds deeply with his person and is looking for a home where someone is home often — he gets lonely when left behind and really wants to be your sidekick.
- Unknown with other dogs and cats — introduce slowly to any resident pets
- Likely to do best with older kids who can handle him gently
- Can be a chatty guy, especially when he’s feeling lonely
If you’re around a lot and want a devoted companion, Zeus could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Woodinville area, consider visiting Homeward Pet Adoption Center or giving them a call at (425) 488-4444 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.