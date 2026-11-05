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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Woodinville
Looking for a feline friend in Woodinville, WA? These adoptable cats at Homeward Pet Adoption Center are ready to bring purrs, playtime, and love into your home.
Candy Corn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444
Candy Corn is one of the “candy kittens,” a lively little group full of spunk, silliness, and purrs. Like most young kittens, she has lots of energy and will need daily playtime and attention.
- Must go home with a sibling or to a home that already has another playful cat
- Best for adopters who can spend time each day playing and interacting
👉 Meet Candy Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KitKat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444
KitKat is another of the candy kittens, ready to fill your home with kitten antics and happy purrs. She’ll thrive in a home that can keep up with her playful energy.
- Needs to be adopted with a sibling or into a home with another cat
- Ideal for families who want an active, social kitten
👉 Meet KitKat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sour Patch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444
Sour Patch is a bouncy candy kitten who will bring fun, games, and lots of play to her new home. She’s looking for people who can give her plenty of attention every day.
- Must go home with a sibling or to a home with another cat
- Great match for someone wanting a playful companion for an existing cat
👉 Meet Sour Patch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Skittles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444
Skittles is another adorable candy kitten, full of energy and curiosity. She’ll need a home that can keep her busy and engaged.
- Needs to be adopted with a sibling or into a home with another playful cat
- Perfect for someone ready for the fun (and work!) of a young kitten
👉 Meet Skittles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nellie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult (about 5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream / calico
- Adoption fee: $130
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444
Nellie is a playful, fun-loving, and affectionate 5-year-old calico. She enjoys zooming around the house and then settling in for serious snuggle time.
- Loves to curl up in your lap or snuggle into your neck
- May do well with other cats and dogs with a slow introduction
- Likely to do well with gentle, older kids
If you want a cat who enjoys both play and cuddles, Nellie could be your match.
👉 Meet Nellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sophie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: White / gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444
Sophie is a very special senior girl who has charmed everyone at the shelter. She’s full of personality and clearly happy to see her people.
- Loves daily pets, brushing, attention, and playtime
- Has been working on her fitness and is already down 3 pounds
- Enjoys showing off her athletic moves
If you’re looking for a loving, interactive companion and want to give a senior cat a soft place to land, Sophie would love to meet you.
👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats or kittens sounds like your new best friend, reach out to Homeward Pet Adoption Center at (425) 488-4444 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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