🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Woodinville

Looking for a feline friend in Woodinville, WA? These adoptable cats at Homeward Pet Adoption Center are ready to bring purrs, playtime, and love into your home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

Candy Corn is one of the “candy kittens,” a lively little group full of spunk, silliness, and purrs. Like most young kittens, she has lots of energy and will need daily playtime and attention.

Must go home with a sibling or to a home that already has another playful cat

or to a home that already has Best for adopters who can spend time each day playing and interacting

👉 Meet Candy Corn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

KitKat is another of the candy kittens, ready to fill your home with kitten antics and happy purrs. She’ll thrive in a home that can keep up with her playful energy.

Needs to be adopted with a sibling or into a home with another cat

or into a home with Ideal for families who want an active, social kitten

👉 Meet KitKat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

Sour Patch is a bouncy candy kitten who will bring fun, games, and lots of play to her new home. She’s looking for people who can give her plenty of attention every day.

Must go home with a sibling or to a home with another cat

or to a home with Great match for someone wanting a playful companion for an existing cat

👉 Meet Sour Patch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

Skittles is another adorable candy kitten, full of energy and curiosity. She’ll need a home that can keep her busy and engaged.

Needs to be adopted with a sibling or into a home with another playful cat

or into a home with Perfect for someone ready for the fun (and work!) of a young kitten

👉 Meet Skittles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream / calico

Cream / calico Adoption fee: $130

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

Nellie is a playful, fun-loving, and affectionate 5-year-old calico. She enjoys zooming around the house and then settling in for serious snuggle time.

Loves to curl up in your lap or snuggle into your neck

or snuggle into your neck May do well with other cats and dogs with a slow introduction

with a slow introduction Likely to do well with gentle, older kids

If you want a cat who enjoys both play and cuddles, Nellie could be your match.

👉 Meet Nellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: White / gray or blue

White / gray or blue Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Homeward Pet Adoption Center — (425) 488-4444

Sophie is a very special senior girl who has charmed everyone at the shelter. She’s full of personality and clearly happy to see her people.

Loves daily pets, brushing, attention, and playtime

Has been working on her fitness and is already down 3 pounds

and is already down 3 pounds Enjoys showing off her athletic moves

If you’re looking for a loving, interactive companion and want to give a senior cat a soft place to land, Sophie would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats or kittens sounds like your new best friend, reach out to Homeward Pet Adoption Center at (425) 488-4444 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.