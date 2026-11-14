Woodhaven High School Band Boosters are now accepting vendor and crafter applications for the ENCORE! Craft and Vendor Show at Woodhaven High School in Brownstown, MI on Saturday, February 20, 2027, from 10 AM to 3 PM. Organizers are seeking vendors offering handmade items, art, jewelry, treats, and similar goods. For questions, email WHSBandCraftShow@gmail.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Woodhaven-Brownstown School District