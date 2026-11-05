🛒 Woodhaven, MI Retail & Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Woodhaven has a nice mix of hands-on service and retail jobs right now, from big-box leadership to cozy local spots. If you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Woodhaven, MI (Allen Rd store)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $100,000/year + performance bonuses

Lead the Auto Care Center team, drive sales, and keep the service area running smoothly. This role mixes customer service, inventory and merchandising, and supervising techs, with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs).

Employer: Super Suds Woodhaven

Location: Woodhaven, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00/hour + bonuses on Wash-N-Fold orders

Day shifts (mainly Wednesday–Saturday, between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm) helping customers with machines, doing wash–dry–fold orders, and keeping the shop clean. Flexible scheduling, paid time off, and you get to do your own laundry for free.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Woodhaven, MI

Type: Part-time, seasonal, hourly

Front-line leadership role where you help run the store, wow customers, open/close, and support training and merchandising. Good fit if you have 1+ year of management experience, like a fast, fun retail vibe, and can work a flexible schedule (days, evenings, weekends).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—seasonal and service roles in Woodhaven tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.