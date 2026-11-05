📢 New Reading & Math scores on Woodford school report card

📢 Check Woodford County schools’ Reading & Math results

Woodford County Schools has posted its latest Reading and Mathematics proficiency and distinguished percentages for the district and each school.

You can find this information on the district website and on each school’s page, along with a link to the official Kentucky Department of Education School Report Card.

Parents and caregivers can also access the online School Report Card through ParentSquare using the shared link.

If you have questions about the results, email Susan Tracy, WCPS Director of Student Achievement, at susan.tracy@woodford.kyschools.us.