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Woodcrest
📅 Monthly in-person book club at Woodcrest Library
3 days ago
📅 Monthly in-person book club at Woodcrest Library
Woodcrest Library hosts an in-person Book Club every third Tuesday of the month.
- Best for young adults and adults
- This month’s book: “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
- Limited copies of each month’s book are available for checkout at the front desk
If you’d like to join, stop by Woodcrest Library ahead of time to borrow the book (while copies last), then come back on the third Tuesday to discuss it with the group.
More Info: Book Club - LibCal - River...
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