🧑‍💼 Woodcliff Lake HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Coordinator to Manager

Woodcliff Lake has a nice mix of HR openings right now, from entry-level coordination to senior advisory work. If you’re in HR or recruiting, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Stand Out Home Care

Stand Out Home Care Location: Woodcliff Lake, NJ (in person)

Salary: $18.00 – $31.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

This role owns full-cycle caregiver recruiting plus onboarding, training, and HR compliance for a fast-growing home care agency. Good fit if you like a busy, people-focused job with real growth potential and enjoy building teams that directly impact clients’ lives.

Employer: Robert Half (onsite for client near Montvale/Woodcliff Lake)

Robert Half (onsite for client near Montvale/Woodcliff Lake) Location: Woodcliff Lake, NJ area

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contract (potential to go permanent)

You’ll run high-volume, full-cycle recruiting (about 18–25 open roles at a time) for office and operations positions, using tools like LinkedIn Recruiter and Indeed. Great if you’re strong with data, like fast-paced corporate environments, and want benefits as a temp plus a shot at going perm.

Employer: EisnerAmper

Location: Preferred: Woodcliff Lake, NJ

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior HR role on EisnerAmper’s advisory team, supporting multiple client companies with everything from recruiting and benefits to compliance, policies, and HR strategy. Ideal if you have 7+ years of HR experience, HR certifications (SHRM, etc.), and want variety, client-facing work, and a large-firm platform.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.