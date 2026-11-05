🏥 Woodbury, TN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Woodbury’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital work to in-home care and outpatient therapy leadership. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ascension Saint Thomas Stones River

Ascension Saint Thomas Stones River Location: Woodbury, TN

Type: PRN / Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Behavioral Health department doing assessments, care plans, and group therapy in a hospital setting. Great fit if you’re an RN licensed in Tennessee who wants flexible PRN hours plus access to 403(b) retirement and well-being support.

Employer: Right at Home

Location: Woodbury, TN (in-home care)

Type: Flexible / Other

Flexible / Other Pay: $15–$18 per hour, weekly pay

Help seniors stay safe and comfortable at home with daily care, light cleaning, cooking, and companionship. You can build your own schedule, earn weekend differentials, and access health and dental options, plus paid training.

Employer: Results Physiotherapy (Upstream Rehabilitation)

Location: Woodbury, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000/year + bonus opportunities

Lead an outpatient ortho clinic while still treating patients as a licensed Physical Therapist. This role offers leadership responsibility, potential monthly bonuses, student loan repayment help, 100% employer-paid medical option, 401(k) with match, and generous PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.