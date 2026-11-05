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🛒 Woodbury, NY Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Up to $90K
Woodbury and nearby Central Valley are buzzing with retail roles right now, from entry-level grocery to luxury fashion leadership. Here are several solid options if you like helping customers and being on your feet.
Seasonal Sales Associate – Janie and Jack
- Employer: Janie and Jack
- Location: Central Valley, NY (Woodbury Common area)
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Help families shop a luxury children’s brand during the busy season. You’ll style outfits, build real customer relationships, and enjoy a 40% employee discount, flexible schedule, and access to wellness services and 401(k) options (based on hours).
Assistant Store Manager – Woodbury Commons Outlet (Psycho Bunny)
- Employer: Psycho Bunny
- Location: Central Valley, NY (Woodbury Commons)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $55,000/year
Lead a team at a bold, growing fashion brand and help drive sales and KPIs. This role comes with a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, 2 weeks vacation, birthday PTO, and a strong store discount.
Key Holder – Perfumania Retail Store
- Employer: Perfumania Retail Store
- Location: Central Valley, NY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $17.50 – $21.50/hour
Open and close the store, support the team, and help customers find the right fragrances. Good fit if you have some retail or cash-handling experience and want flexible hours, paid time off, and an employee discount.
PT Courtesy Clerk–Bundler, Front End (Stop & Shop)
- Employer: Stop & Shop
- Location: Woodbury, NY (8101 Jericho Turnpike)
- Type: Listed as Full-time in posting title, role is Front-End Clerk
- Salary: $17.00/hour
Entry-level front-end role where you bag groceries, collect carts, and keep the store clean while helping customers. Great if you want steady hours with a big grocery chain and like staying active on the job.
Supervisor – Luxury Boutique (Hays)
- Employer: Hays (recruiting for a luxury brand)
- Location: Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $90,000/year + bonus plan
Lead a team in a new luxury boutique, drive sales, and build long-term client relationships. This role offers management bonus potential, 80% employer-paid medical, merchandise discount, and career growth with an international luxury brand.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these brands are hiring for more than one role.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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