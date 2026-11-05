🛒 Woodbury, NY Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Up to $90K

Woodbury and nearby Central Valley are buzzing with retail roles right now, from entry-level grocery to luxury fashion leadership. Here are several solid options if you like helping customers and being on your feet.

Employer: Janie and Jack

Janie and Jack Location: Central Valley, NY (Woodbury Common area)

Central Valley, NY (Woodbury Common area) Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help families shop a luxury children’s brand during the busy season. You’ll style outfits, build real customer relationships, and enjoy a 40% employee discount, flexible schedule, and access to wellness services and 401(k) options (based on hours).

Employer: Psycho Bunny

Location: Central Valley, NY (Woodbury Commons)

Central Valley, NY (Woodbury Commons) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $55,000/year

Lead a team at a bold, growing fashion brand and help drive sales and KPIs. This role comes with a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, 2 weeks vacation, birthday PTO, and a strong store discount.

Employer: Perfumania Retail Store

Location: Central Valley, NY

Central Valley, NY Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.50 – $21.50/hour

Open and close the store, support the team, and help customers find the right fragrances. Good fit if you have some retail or cash-handling experience and want flexible hours, paid time off, and an employee discount.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Location: Woodbury, NY (8101 Jericho Turnpike)

(8101 Jericho Turnpike) Type: Listed as Full-time in posting title, role is Front-End Clerk

Listed as in posting title, role is Salary: $17.00/hour

Entry-level front-end role where you bag groceries, collect carts, and keep the store clean while helping customers. Great if you want steady hours with a big grocery chain and like staying active on the job.

Employer: Hays (recruiting for a luxury brand)

(recruiting for a luxury brand) Location: Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, NY

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, NY Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $90,000/year + bonus plan

Lead a team in a new luxury boutique, drive sales, and build long-term client relationships. This role offers management bonus potential, 80% employer-paid medical, merchandise discount, and career growth with an international luxury brand.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these brands are hiring for more than one role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.