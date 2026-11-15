Woodbury has some very special cats hoping for a fresh start. Each one has a different personality, but all of them are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior (15 years)

Gender: Male pair

Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Woodbury, NJ)

These bonded brothers have been together since they were 8 months old and are now 15. Their mom called them her “lovey boys.”

Petie (Pita): Lap cat who can happily sit with you all day and soak up pets. Needs a little care with feeding — if he eats dry food right after wet food, he may throw up.

Lap cat who can happily sit with you all day and soak up pets. Needs a little care with feeding — if he eats dry food right after wet food, he may throw up. Scoobie (Soobies): Loves lap time too, but not quite as nonstop as his brother. He’s a real food hound and will be right there if you’re eating. He took their previous owner’s passing hard and has been getting CBD oil to help him relax.

They are looking for someone who can give them a calm, loving home together for their golden years.

👉 Meet Scoobie and Petie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Fawn

Tan/Fawn Adoption fee: $0

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Woodbury, NJ)

Charlie is a shy, quiet boy who enjoys his own space. He loves:

Bird watching from a cozy window spot

from a cozy window spot Curling up in his favorite cuddly bed

Once he feels safe and warms up to you, he’ll happily lay in bed with you and relax. He’s an independent cat who would do well in a calm home that respects his need for quiet and slow introductions.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Ragdoll mix

Ragdoll mix Age: Baby (about 13 weeks)

Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter/Org: Hinde's Animal Rescue Team

Website: www.hindeanimalrescueteam.org

Snuggles is a very loving ragdoll mix kitten and the last of her litter still waiting for a home. She is:

Kid-friendly

Cat-friendly

Dog-friendly

She’s ready to go home now and would be a sweet, social addition to many types of families.

👉 Meet Snuggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Woodbury, NJ and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider these wonderful kitties. Share their links with friends and neighbors so they can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.