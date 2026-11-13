Woodbury’s retail scene is busy right now, from sneakers to cars to home design. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Foot Locker (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods)

Foot Locker (part of DICK’S Sporting Goods) Location: Woodbury, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.92/hour

Help customers find the right sneakers and outfits, keep the store looking sharp, and support online orders. Good fit if you love footwear, fashion, and a high-energy store vibe; includes employee discount, flexible pay options, and growth opportunities. Note: this posting builds a candidate pool for future openings at this location.

Employer: Woodbury Nissan

Location: Woodbury, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour + commission

Work the parts counter at a busy, top-rated Nissan dealership, helping customers and techs get the right parts fast. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, paid time off, and employee discounts; parts counter experience is required.

Employer: The Tile Shop

Location: Woodbury, NJ

Type: Full-time

First-year income: Expected $60K–$75K at target

Lead and coach a sales team, help customers design their spaces, and drive store sales and inventory accuracy. Great for someone with 1+ year retail management experience, strong sales skills, and an eye for design; offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and employee discount.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedules and exact duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.