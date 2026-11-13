Woodbury’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with clinics and agencies adding staff to keep up with demand. Here are several solid roles hiring in and around Woodbury, NJ.

Employer: Cooper Norcross Health

Cooper Norcross Health Location: Woodbury, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $29.00/hour

Support doctors and nurses in busy outpatient offices: room patients, take vitals, handle EMR messages, help with vaccines, specimens, and scheduling. Great fit if you’re a certified Medical Assistant with 1+ year experience, BLS/CPR, and skills like EKGs, injections, and venipuncture.

Employer: The Arc Gloucester

Location: Woodbury, NJ (supports multiple residential programs)

(supports multiple residential programs) Type: Part-time (they’re also hiring an additional full-time LPN)

(they’re also hiring an additional full-time LPN) Pay: Not listed

Provide nursing care and direct support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a medically focused residential setting. Role mixes hands-on nursing (meds, G-tubes, treatments, emergencies) with ADL support, and comes with strong benefits, shift options, signing and referral bonuses, and weekend differentials for eligible staff.

Employer: Inspira Health Network Life Inc

Location: Based in Deptford primary care , hiring via Woodbury, NJ listing

Based in , hiring via listing Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Clinic-based LPN role doing vital signs, blood draws, immunizations, injections, point-of-care testing, and EKGs under physician and manager supervision. Good match if you have 1+ year LPN experience, are NJ state-licensed, hold American Heart BLS, and like a fast-paced primary care setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on schedule and experience for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.