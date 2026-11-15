undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Woodbury Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Looking for a new feline friend in Woodbury, MN? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Animal Humane Society, Woodbury for someone to bring them home.
Fuzzball
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Fuzzball is a lovely senior tuxedo cat with classic black-and-white markings. She’s looking for a calm, cozy home where she can enjoy her golden years in comfort. Senior cats often make wonderful, low-key companions.
👉 Meet Fuzzball and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aria
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / Blue
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Aria is a young gray/blue shorthair with a soft coat and bright eyes. She’s at a great age to settle into a new routine and bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet Aria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gilbert
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Gray / Blue
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Gilbert is an adult mediumhair with a mostly gray/blue coat. His fluffy fur and mature age make him a nice choice if you want a cat who’s past the kitten stage.
👉 Meet Gilbert and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Woodbury, MN area, consider calling the Animal Humane Society, Woodbury at (952) 435-7738 or visiting in person to meet these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.