Looking for a new feline friend in Woodbury, MN? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Animal Humane Society, Woodbury for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Fuzzball is a lovely senior tuxedo cat with classic black-and-white markings. She’s looking for a calm, cozy home where she can enjoy her golden years in comfort. Senior cats often make wonderful, low-key companions.

👉 Meet Fuzzball and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / Blue

Gray / Blue Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Aria is a young gray/blue shorthair with a soft coat and bright eyes. She’s at a great age to settle into a new routine and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Aria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Gray / Blue

Mostly Gray / Blue Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Gilbert is an adult mediumhair with a mostly gray/blue coat. His fluffy fur and mature age make him a nice choice if you want a cat who’s past the kitten stage.

👉 Meet Gilbert and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Woodbury, MN area, consider calling the Animal Humane Society, Woodbury at (952) 435-7738 or visiting in person to meet these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.