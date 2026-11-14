Woodbury’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast pace, people, and flexible hours, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 1501 Weir Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125

Salary: $52,000–$60,000/year (Minnesota range)

Type: Full-time

Lead a Burger King restaurant of 10–45 employees, running daily operations, guest satisfaction, and profit. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of restaurant management, know P&L, and want growth plus access to scholarships, emergency fund help, and wellness perks.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza LLC (Pizza Hut)

Location: Woodbury, MN

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Type: Full-time

Hands-on Restaurant General Manager role where you lead from the floor during every rush. You’ll run people, product, and profit while getting leadership coaching, medical/dental/vision (eligibility-based), and tuition/GED support.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Woodbury, MN

Starting Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Back-of-house role cooking chicken fingers in a fun, fast-paced kitchen. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, and chances to earn up to $1.50/hour more in your first year plus PTO, 401(k) match, and wellness perks (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Woodbury, MN

Starting Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Entry-level role where you’ll do a bit of everything: cashier, kitchen, cleaning, and guest service. Great if you want flexible hours, weekly pay, and room to grow with paid training and performance-based raises.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Woodbury, MN

Starting Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Front-of-house role focused on drive-thru, assembling orders, and dining room service. Good for friendly, talkative people who want entry-level work, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and strong benefits (PTO, 401(k) match, no-cost therapy, and more, where eligible).

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Woodbury.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.