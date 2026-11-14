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Woodbury
🛒 Woodbury, MN Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Woodbury’s retail and food spots are busy and hiring. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Greeter - Part Time
- Employer: Bass Pro Shops
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $16.75/hour
- Perks: Part-time benefits, store and resort discounts, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation
You’ll be the friendly face at the door, welcoming guests, sharing promos, and keeping the entry area tidy. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people and want steady hours with solid part-time benefits.
Cashier - Late Night Shift
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour, plus raises within your first year
- Perks: Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid time off (eligible roles), 401(k) with match, no-cost therapy, discounts, closed major holidays (location dependent)
Front-of-house role taking orders, running drive-thru, and keeping the dining area clean in a fast-paced, upbeat spot. Entry-level with paid training and room to grow into trainer and other roles.
Part Time Retail Sales Consultant
- Employer: AT&T
- Location: Woodbury, MN (10100 City Walk Dr)
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.93 – $20.83/hour + commissions (up to ~$62,460/year for top sellers)
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, sick leave, parental leave, adoption help, employee discounts on AT&T services
Sales-focused role helping customers pick phones, plans, and services using a consultative approach. Great if you like tech, want strong commission potential, and can work evenings/weekends.
Lead Teller - Woodbury, MN
- Employer: Ideal Credit Union
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Pay: $22.23 – $23.62/hour
- Schedule: Rotating two-week schedule, ~40 hours/week, some Saturdays
- Perks: Health and dental insurance, personal leave, tuition reimbursement, life insurance, retirement benefits
You’ll lead the teller line, making sure members get friendly, accurate service and helping at other branches as needed. Good match if you have cash-handling or banking experience and want a stable weekday-heavy schedule.
Retail Sales Associate (Guest Experience Sales Specialist)
- Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture
- Location: Woodbury, MN
- Type: Full-time (part-time options may be available)
- Pay: $16.37/hour advance against commission; typical first-year total $45,000 – $65,000
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (vacation, sick, holidays, birthday), employee discounts, tuition reimbursement
Help shoppers design their spaces and choose furniture in a low-pressure, commission-based sales role. Ideal if you enjoy home décor, like building relationships, and want uncapped earning potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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