Woodbury’s retail and food spots are busy and hiring. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.75/hour

Perks: Part-time benefits, store and resort discounts, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation

You’ll be the friendly face at the door, welcoming guests, sharing promos, and keeping the entry area tidy. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people and want steady hours with solid part-time benefits.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour , plus raises within your first year

, plus raises within your first year Perks: Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid time off (eligible roles), 401(k) with match, no-cost therapy, discounts, closed major holidays (location dependent)

Front-of-house role taking orders, running drive-thru, and keeping the dining area clean in a fast-paced, upbeat spot. Entry-level with paid training and room to grow into trainer and other roles.

Employer: AT&T

Location: Woodbury, MN (10100 City Walk Dr)

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.93 – $20.83/hour + commissions (up to ~$62,460/year for top sellers)

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, sick leave, parental leave, adoption help, employee discounts on AT&T services

Sales-focused role helping customers pick phones, plans, and services using a consultative approach. Great if you like tech, want strong commission potential, and can work evenings/weekends.

Employer: Ideal Credit Union

Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: $22.23 – $23.62/hour

Schedule: Rotating two-week schedule, ~40 hours/week, some Saturdays

Rotating two-week schedule, ~40 hours/week, some Saturdays Perks: Health and dental insurance, personal leave, tuition reimbursement, life insurance, retirement benefits

You’ll lead the teller line, making sure members get friendly, accurate service and helping at other branches as needed. Good match if you have cash-handling or banking experience and want a stable weekday-heavy schedule.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Full-time (part-time options may be available)

(part-time options may be available) Pay: $16.37/hour advance against commission; typical first-year total $45,000 – $65,000

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (vacation, sick, holidays, birthday), employee discounts, tuition reimbursement

Help shoppers design their spaces and choose furniture in a low-pressure, commission-based sales role. Ideal if you enjoy home décor, like building relationships, and want uncapped earning potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.