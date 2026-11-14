Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Woodbury, MN? These adoptable dogs at the Animal Humane Society, Woodbury are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Maremma Sheepdog / Anatolian Shepherd mix

Maremma Sheepdog / Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Stella is a beautiful, big guardian-type mix with a striking brindle-and-white coat. If you love smart, working breeds and have room in your life for a loyal companion, Stella may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / German Shepherd Dog mix

Belgian Malinois / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Riley is a sleek, athletic shepherd mix who will likely enjoy training, activity, and time with her people. If you’re an active person looking for a bright dog to work and play with, check out Riley.

👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Thorn is a young Lab mix with classic black-and-white good looks. Labs are often friendly and eager to please, and Thorn is ready to learn the ropes in a loving home.

👉 Meet Thorn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

This Toby is a small, lively terrier mix with a tan-and-white coat. If you enjoy an energetic, clever little buddy, this Jack Russell mix could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Husky mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury

Phone: (952) 435-7738

This Toby is a striking black-and-white mix of two strong, active breeds. He’ll likely do best with a family ready for walks, play, and positive training.

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Animal Humane Society, Woodbury at (952) 435-7738 or visit their website to confirm availability and learn about adoption fees and requirements. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.