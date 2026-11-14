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🐱 Sweet Woodbury Cats Ready to Join Loving Minnesota Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Woodbury, MN? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Animal Humane Society, Woodbury for someone just like you.
Chewy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Chewy is a young boy with a handsome brown coat, looking for a safe, loving home where he can grow and settle in. If you’re hoping for a younger cat to bond with, Chewy could be a great match.
👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Miss Mini
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Miss Mini is a tiny kitten with a big future ahead of her. She’s still very young and will need a patient family ready for all the fun (and energy) that comes with a baby cat.
👉 Meet Miss Mini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Josie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Woodbury
- Phone: (952) 435-7738
Josie is a lovely senior tuxedo cat who deserves a calm, cozy place to spend her golden years. If you have a quiet home and a soft spot for older cats, Josie may be the perfect companion.
👉 Meet Josie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Animal Humane Society, Woodbury at (952) 435-7738 to ask about adoption, or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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