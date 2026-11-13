🚧 Share input on Jamaica Avenue improvements online through Nov. 29

Washington County, together with the City of Cottage Grove and the City of Woodbury, is planning an improvement project on County Highway 20 (Jamaica Ave) from County Highway 22 (70th St) to Military Rd.

If you missed the in-person open house, you can still:

Go online anytime between November 12 and November 29, 2026

View the proposed design , project schedule , and next steps

, project , and Review the same materials that were shared at the open house

There is no live presentation or discussion in this online format — it’s a self-guided review of the project information.

This is especially useful if you live, work, or drive along Jamaica Avenue and want to understand what changes are being planned.