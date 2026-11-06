🍽️ Woodbury, MN Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Woodbury’s food scene is busy right now—great time to grab a role if you like fast-paced, people-focused work. Here are several solid options, from entry-level serving to kitchen leadership.

Employer: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Location: Woodbury, MN (9060 Hudson Road)

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $19.00 – $22.00/hour

Perks: Free movies & food, PTO, flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision for eligible teammates

You’ll work behind the bar making drinks, keeping the bar area clean, and helping keep service running smoothly in a busy movie theater. Good fit if you’re 21+, can handle a fast pace, and like the idea of free films after your shift.

Employer: StoryPoint Woodbury

Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Part-time (7am–2pm)

Pay: Not listed

This role is all about serving meals to senior residents in a calm, community setting. Great if you want daytime hours, like building relationships, and don’t mind being on your feet while keeping things clean and friendly.

Employer: Topgolf

Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50 – $25.00/hour

Perks: Free play, 1/2-price food, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match for those who qualify

Lead the kitchen team at a high-energy sports and entertainment venue. You’ll supervise cooks and dishwashers, manage inventory, and keep food quality and safety on point—ideal if you have kitchen leadership experience and like a lively atmosphere.

Employer: Roccos Pizza – Woodbury MN

Location: Woodbury, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

Work in a long-time, family-owned pizza shop, running the oven and prepping ingredients so every pizza comes out just right. Perfect if you’ve worked with pizza ovens or in a busy kitchen and want solid pay with a local, neighborhood feel.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—hours and details can sometimes be flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.